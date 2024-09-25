Harris leads Trump among young voters but trails Biden's 2020 margin

Vice President Kamala Harris has once again left the former President Donald Trump behind in the pre-election polls.
New CNN polls conducted by SSRS showed that the Democrat candidate has a 12-point lead over the Republican candidate among voters younger than 35 years, which means that Harris is leading Trump 52% to 40%.
But Harris is still way behind US President Joe Biden's margin. As per the exit polls, Biden ended up with 21 points among the voters of the same age group. However, it is still good progress for the Democrats because the 21-year-old was struggling to gain support from the youth in the second term.
Moreover, among the young voters, 53% of the women said they would vote for Harris, while 39% of women think Trump is a better candidate for the presidency.
Unlike Biden's presidential debate, it gave a boost to Harris's support, as most of the polls where the candidates for the White House were neck to neck are now suggesting a lead for the vice president.
Meanwhile, when it comes to the economy, Trump has a close edge over Harris, as 44% of the young voters believe that the former president is the right person to solve the economic issues, whereas just 43% of registered voters younger than 35 prefer the Democrat nominee.
The US presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 5, 2024.