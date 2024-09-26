Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce breaking up next year?

Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce heading for a split as their breakup date surfaces

  by Web Desk
  September 26, 2024
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce breaking up next year?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce breaking up next year?

Betting sites are buzzing with predictions that Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce may call it quits before the 2025 Super Bowl.

According to OLBG.com's September 19 report, there is a 25% possibility that the 34-year-old "Cruel Summer" hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would stop their relationship before Super Bowl LIX, which is set for February 9, 2025.

With Taylor missing the Chiefs' Sunday, September 22, games against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, there are rumours that the pair are having problems in their love life and it leads to the prediction of a breakup.

After Travis's dejected expression on camera during the game went viral, many began to speculate as to why he could be upset over his girlfriend's absence.

Early in September, a purported picture of a relationship PR plan went viral online. It included the logo of Travis's PR firm, Full Scope PR.

A purported "breakup contract" with the title "Comprehensive media plan for Travis Kelce's public relations following breakup with Taylor Swift" was seen in the picture. 

According to the documents, Taylor and Travis intended to make their separation public on September 28.

The documents in the picture are "entirely false and fabricated" and "not created, issued or authorised by this agency," according to a statement released by Full Scope PR, which also denied the existence of the contract.

