Melania Trump shares insights on the assassination attempt against Donald Trump

Donald Trump plans to hold a rally in Butler next week, marking his first since the assassination attempt

  • September 26, 2024


Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, spoke out about the assassination attempts against her husband this summer.

In a Thursday interview with Fox News, the former first lady expressed that she had "many questions" following the Butler shooting, which resulted in injuries to her husband.

Referring to the Butler shooting, she said, "I ran to the TV, and I rewind it, and I watched it. I was only a few minutes behind, and something I guess, look over me, so I didn’t really see live live, but maybe, you know, three minutes, few minutes later."

She continued, "But when I saw it, I — you know, it was only — nobody really knew yet. Because when you see him on the floor, and you don’t know, you don’t know what really happened,” she said, referring to the Butler shooting."

Melania further shared, "I think both of events, they were really miracles, if you really think about it, the July 13 (incident) was a miracle. Like that much – and he could, you know, he could not be with us,” she said. “I think something was watching over him. I think he’s – it’s almost like, the country really needs him."

The former president plans to hold a rally in Butler next week, marking his first return to the city since the assassination attempt.

According to Skyhorse Publishing, her upcoming memoir, titled “Melania,” is scheduled to be released in October.

