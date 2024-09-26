Arshad Sharif's death: UN expert urges Pakistan and Kenya to take action

UN rapporteur Irene Khan has urged a ‘full probe’ into death of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot to death by police at a roadblock near Nairobi in October 2022.
“I am deeply concerned that neither the Kenyan authorities nor the Pakistani government have stepped up their efforts to fully investigate the case,” the UN special rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, said in a statement on Wednesday.
She further added that none of the officers responsible for the death has been arrested so far.
“I urge the Kenyan and Pakistani governments to muster the political will to ensure full accountability and bring to justice all those responsible for Arshad Sharif’s murder, so that this case can become a landmark reference in the fight against impunity for the killing of journalists,” Khan added.
Sharif was shot dead by Kenyan police as a case of mistaken identity.
The Judge S. N. Mutuku in Kajiado High Court called Sharif’s death “unlawful and unconstitutional, on July 8 this year.
He also ordered the state to pay 10 million Kenya shillings ($78,000) to compensate the Sharif's family in July.