NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident

Broncos stars Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam's manager have addressed the Bali nightclub incident

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
NRL launches investigation into Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam's Bali incident

The National Rugby League has taken strict action against the alleged misconduct of Reece Walsh and Ezra Mam in Bali.

Their manager, Nash Dawson, has broken silence on the ongoing investigation involving the Brisbane Broncos players.

On Friday, the club announced the shocking departure of coach Kevin Walters.

As per Courier Mail, Nash said in a statement, “The damaged phone was simply an accident within a heavily populated nightclub in Bali. A person’s phone was dropped and damaged, to which that person has asked for the player to pay for the damages and the player has already paid it.”

The investigation regarding the players was launched due to a third party's phone, which allegedly was damaged by the athletes.

Earlier this year, Reece decided to teach fans some basic etiquette and manners on social media.

He wrote, “If you’re over 10 years old and especially if you’re a grown adult and you don’t use your manners when asking for a photo, don’t be shook when you get a no.”

As per the reports, the NRL received a complaint about Reece and Ezra's behaviour.

