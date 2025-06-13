Tom Brady to receive exceptional honour in August from New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have marked the "Tom Brady Day" with exciting news for fans.
On Thursday, June 12, the team announced that they will unveil a statue of the quarterback outside of Gillette Stadium on August 8, the same day the Patriots will play against the Washington Commanders in a preseason game.
Plans for a 12-foot bronze statue were originally announced in June 2024, when Tom secured a place in the franchise's Hall of Fame.
Team owner Robert Kraft shared at that time, "[The statue] will stand alone in the plaza outside of the Hall of Fame to symbolise his position, not as the greatest in franchise history, but as the greatest in all of NFL history."
About the Tom Brady Day
The Tom Brady Day falls on the 12th of June, which can be written as 6/12, representing the number of Super Bowl championships Brady won with the team (six) and his jersey number (12).
Tom Brady's career: Achievements and post-retirement plans
The 47-year-old legend spent the first 20 years of his football career with New England, winning six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVP awards.
He played the last three years of his 23-season career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won one more Super Bowl and another Super Bowl MVP award before announcing his retirement in February 2022.
After parting ways with on-pitch football, Tom began his television broadcasting career with Fox during the 2024 season.
The seven-time Super Bowl champion made his Super Bowl broadcasting debut earlier this year during the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl 59 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.