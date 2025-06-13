The Undertaker makes emotional admission about health scare leading to Mania 41

The Undertaker has opened up about the heart issues he faced throughout the weeks leading to WrestleMania 41.
Sitting with his wife, Michelle McCool, at the recent episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The DeadMan admitted that his health was not ideal to attend the Mania.
Following thrilling event in Las Vegas, The Undertaker, who is still involved with the company, experienced a health scare.
In the podcast, Michelle shared that the 60-year-old wrestler went under the knife the morning after WrestleMania 41.
With a spectacular legacy in WWE, The Demon is often seen at major events behind the scenes and even takes part during those festivities with special appearance and his own one-man show, the 1deadMAN show.
Michelle McCool on The Undertaker's surgery
Flaunting care for her husband, the 45-year-old wrestler revealed that five weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41, all of her focus remained on The Undertaker, who was not feeling his best.
Describing the seriousness of the situation, Michelle noted, "We ended up staying in the hospital for four nights where they actually had to cardiovert you and shock you back to a normal rhythm."
She continued, "That sadly lasted, what, 24 hours. Maybe 48. After four days we go home, two days later you're back in a-fib. Man I was stressed."
Michelle emotionally admitted that she was worried about her husband's health to the point that she was not able to enjoy her WWE Hall of Fame induction.
Despite the health issue, The Phenom made it to all his scheduled appearances, including the 2025 WWE HALL OF FAME ceremony for Michelle.
The Undertaker and Michelle McCool tied the knot in June 2010, after they first met in around 2007 and started dating when they both were active wrestlers.