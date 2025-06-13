Sports

The Undertaker makes emotional admission about health scare leading to Mania 41

Wrestling world legend The Undertaker participated in WrestleMania 41 amid heart concerns

  • by Web Desk
  • |
The Undertaker makes emotional admission about health scare leading to Mania 41
The Undertaker makes emotional admission about health scare leading to Mania 41

The Undertaker has opened up about the heart issues he faced throughout the weeks leading to WrestleMania 41.

Sitting with his wife, Michelle McCool, at the recent episode of the Six Feet Under podcast, The DeadMan admitted that his health was not ideal to attend the Mania.

Following thrilling event in Las Vegas, The Undertaker, who is still involved with the company, experienced a health scare.

In the podcast, Michelle shared that the 60-year-old wrestler went under the knife the morning after WrestleMania 41.

With a spectacular legacy in WWE, The Demon is often seen at major events behind the scenes and even takes part during those festivities with special appearance and his own one-man show, the 1deadMAN show.

Michelle McCool on The Undertaker's surgery

Flaunting care for her husband, the 45-year-old wrestler revealed that five weeks ahead of WrestleMania 41, all of her focus remained on The Undertaker, who was not feeling his best.

Describing the seriousness of the situation, Michelle noted, "We ended up staying in the hospital for four nights where they actually had to cardiovert you and shock you back to a normal rhythm."

She continued, "That sadly lasted, what, 24 hours. Maybe 48. After four days we go home, two days later you're back in a-fib. Man I was stressed."

Michelle emotionally admitted that she was worried about her husband's health to the point that she was not able to enjoy her WWE Hall of Fame induction.

Despite the health issue, The Phenom made it to all his scheduled appearances, including the 2025 WWE HALL OF FAME ceremony for Michelle.

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool tied the knot in June 2010, after they first met in around 2007 and started dating when they both were active wrestlers.

Tom Brady to receive exceptional honour in August from New England Patriots
Tom Brady to receive exceptional honour in August from New England Patriots
Former quarterback star Tom Brady will become the first New England Patriots player to have a statue
LeBron James reveals surprising family rule for NBA Finals
LeBron James reveals surprising family rule for NBA Finals
Lakers star LeBron James unveils the reason behind his family's absence from the NBA Finals
Andy Murray breaks silence on coaching future after Novak Djokovic split
Andy Murray breaks silence on coaching future after Novak Djokovic split
Novak Djokovic parted ways with coach Andy Murray before the French Open
David Beckham unveils Inter Miami's new jersey with Lionel Messi
David Beckham unveils Inter Miami's new jersey with Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi wears new ‘baby blue’ jersey as Inter Miami reveal third kit of 2025 season
How Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari impacted his performance?
How Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari impacted his performance?
The British F1 racer Lewis Hamilton switched to Ferrari for his potential eight-world championship
Norris reveals 'aggressive' plan against Verstappen after 2024 F1 heartbreak
Norris reveals 'aggressive' plan against Verstappen after 2024 F1 heartbreak
Lando Norris outlines plans to take down Max Verstappen after last year's fierce clashes
Randy Orton excites fans with hopeful SmackDown news
Randy Orton excites fans with hopeful SmackDown news
American professional wrestler Randy Orton left the spotlight after losing the 2025 Backlash against John Cena
Cristiano Ronaldo to Lamine Yamal: All the big names missing Club World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo to Lamine Yamal: All the big names missing Club World Cup
The 2025 Club World Cub will has a long list of world-class players who will be absent from the event
Angel Reese backs new coach Tyler Marsh amid Chicago Sky's struggles
Angel Reese backs new coach Tyler Marsh amid Chicago Sky's struggles
Chicago Sky lost to the New York Liberty by a final score of 85-66 after Indiana Fever heartbreak
LeBron James calls out media for lack of ‘storytelling’ in NBA Finals
LeBron James calls out media for lack of ‘storytelling’ in NBA Finals
Lakers star LeBron James slams NBA Media for failing to emotionally invest fans in NBA Finals
Aaron Rodgers' shocking secret wedding revealed on first day with Steelers
Aaron Rodgers' shocking secret wedding revealed on first day with Steelers
NFL star Aaron Rodgers' bombshell announcement about his wife sparks frenzy among fans
Josh Allen makes sweet confession about marrying Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen makes sweet confession about marrying Hailee Steinfeld
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied the knot with American actress Hailee Steinfeld in May 2025