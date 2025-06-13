LeBron James admits strange family ritual for NBA finals

LeBron James has proven that aside from his legendary basketball skills, he might not be much different than a common man with his peculiar family rituals.
On the recent episode of his Mind the Game podcast, the 40-year-old player opened up about some key protocols that he has been following throughout his 22-year career.
LeBron shared that he does not allow his family to attend the NBA finals – which he has reached 10 times in his career – unless it is a "closeout game."
Explaining the reason, he shared that it was to maintain complete focus on the game with no added pressure from family presence.
The three-time Olympics gold medallist noted, "If something happened in the stands with my family, it would easily knock me out of my lock-down zone…Unless it was the closeout game, my family stayed home."
Furthermore, LeBron emphasised that he did not want the emotional weight of crowd interactions affecting his ability to stay levelheaded in key moments.
LeBron James' achievements in the NBA
The ritual has proven to be quite effective for the player, as he has secured four NBA championships, four Finals MVP awards, and ten Finals appearances across the Lakers, Miami, and Cleveland.
Notably, LeBron James' 2024-25 season has ended in disappointment after the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a first-round playoff exit.