US approves mega military aid package for Israel in strategic partnership boost

On Thursday, Israel declared that it and the United States had achieved a deal on a $8.7 billion aid package to support Israel's ongoing military operations.
The president signed a national security supplemental into law in April, which included $26.38 billion allocated to Israel's needs and $5.2 billion for air defence systems and also includes $3.5 billion for wartime.
“These efforts aim to maintain Israel’s qualitative edge in the region and support ongoing military operations,” Israel’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
Acting Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Amanda Dory and Under Secretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante led the negotiations on the American side.
In a statement, the Pentagon claimed that Dory spoke about “the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions essential for lasting security” and reaffirmed the Biden administration's unwavering support for Israel's security.
The statement added, “The leaders exchanged views on Israel’s ongoing operations against Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah, the need to release all hostages in Gaza immediately, and the imperative to minimize harm to civilians in conflict zones.”
It occurs at a time when Israel has been engaged in combat on two fronts for almost a year: against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah on its northern border with Lebanon.