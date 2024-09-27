Hurricane Helene swamps Florida with deadly storm surge

Hurricane Helene has made landfall in the US state of Florida with the residents been alerted to prepare for the worst!
On Thursday, September 26, the forecasters warned of chaotic flooding leveled as Category 4 along the Gulf coast, while the officials issued alert of the “unsurvivable” conditions as the storm can be high enough to even swamp a two-storey house.
As the hurricane made its way into Florida causing landfall, over a million people were hit with power outage while the roads were already reported to be flooded ahead of the storm.
The storm is expected to be recorded as the largest storms that has hit the Gulf of Mexico after decades.
As per the US National Hurricane Centre, the “extremely dangerous” hurricane hit near the town of Perry around 11:10 pm local time, with winds of 225km/h as it made its way from the Gulf to Tallahassee’s Big Bend area.
The center alerted the residents via social media by stating, “EVERYONE along the Florida Big Bend coast is at risk of potentially catastrophic storm surge.”
“We’re expecting to see a storm surge inundation of 15 to 20 feet above ground level. That’s up to the top of a second-storey building. Again, a really unsurvivable scenario is going to play out here in this portion of the Florida coastline,” stated NHC director Mike Brennan.
According to a tracking site PowerOutage.us. about 1,036,553 homes and businesses have been facing power outage.
In Georgia, North and South Caroline, Virginia, and Alabama, the NC has declared a state of emergency with a warning of intense flooding.