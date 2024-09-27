World

Hurricane Helene swamps Florida with deadly storm surge

Florida warned to prepare for the worst as Hurricane Helene makes destructive landfall

  • by Web Desk
  • September 27, 2024
Hurricane Helene swamps Florida with deadly storm surge
Hurricane Helene swamps Florida with deadly storm surge

Hurricane Helene has made landfall in the US state of Florida with the residents been alerted to prepare for the worst!

On Thursday, September 26, the forecasters warned of chaotic flooding leveled as Category 4 along the Gulf coast, while the officials issued alert of the “unsurvivable” conditions as the storm can be high enough to even swamp a two-storey house.

As the hurricane made its way into Florida causing landfall, over a million people were hit with power outage while the roads were already reported to be flooded ahead of the storm.

The storm is expected to be recorded as the largest storms that has hit the Gulf of Mexico after decades.

As per the US National Hurricane Centre, the “extremely dangerous” hurricane hit near the town of Perry around 11:10 pm local time, with winds of 225km/h as it made its way from the Gulf to Tallahassee’s Big Bend area.

The center alerted the residents via social media by stating, “EVERYONE along the Florida Big Bend coast is at risk of potentially catastrophic storm surge.”

“We’re expecting to see a storm surge inundation of 15 to 20 feet above ground level. That’s up to the top of a second-storey building. Again, a really unsurvivable scenario is going to play out here in this portion of the Florida coastline,” stated NHC director Mike Brennan.

According to a tracking site PowerOutage.us. about 1,036,553 homes and businesses have been facing power outage.

In Georgia, North and South Caroline, Virginia, and Alabama, the NC has declared a state of emergency with a warning of intense flooding.

Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season

Liam Lawson takes seat of Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull for remaining season
Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry given damning verdict on future with Meghan Markle
Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans

Saif Ali Khan lifts the lid on Pataudi palace restoration plans
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message

King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message

World News

King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Kamala Harris set to visit US-Mexico border for the first time in 2024 campaign
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
46 people, including 37 children, drown during Hindu festival
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Donald Trump to host Zelenskiy at Trump Tower amid strained relations over Ukraine
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
US defense official gives bombshell update on Chinese nuclear-powered submarine
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
UK's Keir Starmer meets Donald Trump, seeks to 'establish a relationship'
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
US approves mega military aid package for Israel in strategic partnership boost
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Biden announces aid package for Ukraine ahead of meeting with Zelenskyy
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
UK appoints Rachel Kyte to lead climate efforts as envoy before major summit
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Arshad Sharif's death: UN expert urges Pakistan and Kenya to take action
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
Melania Trump shares insights on the assassination attempt against Donald Trump
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
US provides 'major' military assistance to Ukraine amid conflict with Russia
King Charles' goddaughter makes heartfelt confession in emotional message
British PM Keir Starmer set to meet European Commission President next week