Donald Trump promises ‘quick’ resolution to Ukraine conflict in meeting with Zelenskyy

Donald Trump emphasised that he thinks a fair deal can be achieved quickly

  • September 27, 2024


Former US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower in New York on Friday morning.

This comes despite Trump previously criticizing him and questioning Ukraine's chances of winning the war against Russia.

In their discussion, Trump promised to quickly end the war between Russia and Ukraine if he returns to the White House, as per CNN.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump said, "We have a very good relationship, and I also have a very good relationship, as you know, with President Putin. And I think if we win, I think we're going to get it resolved very quickly."

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy expressed his hope that he and Trump would have "better relations" than those with Putin.

In response, Trump remarked that "it takes two to tango."

After their meeting, Trump and Zelensky appeared together on Fox News.

Trump emphasised that he thinks a fair deal can be achieved quickly, while Zelensky made it clear that he believes Russian troops need to be completely removed from Ukraine.

Trump said, "I learned a lot, but I think I haven’t changed from the standpoint that we both want to see this end and we both want to see a fair deal made. And it’s got to be fair, and I think that’ll happen at the right time. I think it’s going to happen.” Trump told Fox News following the meeting."

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy emphasised, "This war shouldn’t be started, and I think that the problem that Putin killed so many people and, of course, we need to do everything to pressure him to stop this war."

Zelenskiy, in the US for the UN General Assembly, met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday.

During his visit, Biden announced a new $8 billion military aid package for Ukraine, while Harris reaffirmed her support for the country.

