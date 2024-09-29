World

World condemns Isreal's killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Germany, Russia, France, Turkey and many other countries morn the loss of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

  by Web Desk
  September 29, 2024
The Lebanese group Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that their leader Hassan Nasrallah was martyred by Isael in an air strike on his underground headquarters near the capital, Beirut.

Following the sad demise of 64-years-old Nasrallah, many Muslim countries sent their condolences and condemned Israel’s recent military actions in Lebanon.

Fatah called the killing of the Lebanese leader as “brutal Israeli aggression,” while Hamas termed it a “cowardly, terrorist act.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Nasrallah’s killing “will only further strengthen the resistance” meanwhile Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced five days of mourning.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel’s barbaric and urged the UN Security Council and other bodies to stop Israel.

According to a UN spokesperson, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “gravely concerned” by the “dramatic escalation” seen in Lebanon in the past day.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called it “a crime that shows the Zionist entity has crossed all the red lines”.

Germany’s Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock warned that Lebanon’s situation is extremely dangerous and risks regional violence.

Russia’s foreign ministry also released a statement, saying, “This forceful action is fraught with even greater dramatic consequences for Lebanon and the entire Middle East.”

France also said that it is collaborating with the Lebanese authorities and regional partners to prevent destabilization and widespread violence.

