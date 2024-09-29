Sci-Tech

Google Meet may soon say goodbye on Android TV and Google TV platforms

The video conferencing tool allowed users to connect a webcam to their TV for video calls on a larger screen

  • by Web Desk
  • September 29, 2024
Google Meet may soon say goodbye on Android TV and Google TV platforms
Google Meet may soon say goodbye on Android TV and Google TV platforms

Google is reportedly planning to discontinue its Meet app for Android TV and Google TV.

This video conferencing tool, initially launched in 2020 as Duo during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows users to connect a webcam to their TV for video calls on a larger screen.

However, recent reports indicate that this feature may soon be eliminated.

According to Android Authority, new code in the latest Google Meet update for Android TV and Google TV suggests the app might be shutting down.

The code includes the term "depreciation" and states, "Soon you won't be able to use Google Meet on your Android TV to make calls.Click below for alternatives and to learn more."

While, this message is not yet active in the app, it hints at Google's future plans.

This isn't the first time Google has taken such action; in March, the company also discontinued Meet support for Samsung TVs.

For now, the app continues to function, but users may want to start considering alternatives.

Elon Musk teases next ‘big’ move in Mars exploration

Elon Musk teases next ‘big’ move in Mars exploration
World Heart Day 2024: Experts warn of rising heart problems in Pakistani youth

World Heart Day 2024: Experts warn of rising heart problems in Pakistani youth
World condemns Isreal’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

World condemns Isreal’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament

King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament

Sci-Tech News

King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Elon Musk teases next ‘big’ move in Mars exploration
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
OpenAI's $11.6B revenue prediction signals fresh investment chances for 2025
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Meta AI on WhatsApp unveils voice and photo editing tools
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
LinkedIn scales back AI suggestions after user complaints
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Gemini introduces AI-driven smart replies in Gmail for a faster email experience
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
OpenAI Board weighs equity compensation for CEO Sam Altman, chair confirms
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Mini moon entering Earth soon: Three things you should know
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Meta launches advanced AI image generation and personalization features
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveils 'time machine' AR glasses: Orion
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
OpenAI makes major shift its non-profit model with bold move
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes shocking predictions about AI's future
King Charles enlivened by royal revelry at 25th anniversary of Scottish Parliament
Earth's new 'mini moon' to enter orbit THIS week