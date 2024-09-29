Google Meet may soon say goodbye on Android TV and Google TV platforms

Google is reportedly planning to discontinue its Meet app for Android TV and Google TV.
This video conferencing tool, initially launched in 2020 as Duo during the COVID-19 pandemic, allows users to connect a webcam to their TV for video calls on a larger screen.
However, recent reports indicate that this feature may soon be eliminated.
According to Android Authority, new code in the latest Google Meet update for Android TV and Google TV suggests the app might be shutting down.
The code includes the term "depreciation" and states, "Soon you won't be able to use Google Meet on your Android TV to make calls.Click below for alternatives and to learn more."
While, this message is not yet active in the app, it hints at Google's future plans.
This isn't the first time Google has taken such action; in March, the company also discontinued Meet support for Samsung TVs.
For now, the app continues to function, but users may want to start considering alternatives.