Far-right Freedom Party claims historic victory in Austrian elections

Herbert Kickl's leadership may complicate coalition-building, with other party leaders declining to collaborate

  by Web Desk
  September 29, 2024
Austrian voters have granted the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) its first general election victory on Sunday, September 29.

Led by Herbert Kickl, early projections show the Freedom Party (FPO) receiving 29.2% of the vote, narrowly ahead of the conservative People's Party (OVP) with 26.3%, though still short of a majority, as per Reuters.

While, the FPO will not have an outright majority, they will be in a position to form a coalition government.

However, Kickl's leadership may complicate coalition-building, as other party leaders have declined to collaborate with him.

He has not shown any willingness to step back to facilitate his party's leadership in the government.

The election focused on key issues like migration, asylum, inflation, and the war in Ukraine.

About 6.3 million Austrians were eligible to vote.

The Freedom Party is expected to win 57 seats in the 183-member parliament, while the People's Party is projected to get 51 seats and the Social Democrats 40.

Kickl has promised to create a "Fortress Austria" and restore security, prosperity, and peace.

Taiwan raises alarm over surge in Chinese military activities
Boat sinks near El Hierro with 48 migrants missing and nine confirmed dead
Viral Turkish influencer known for marrying herself found dead in apparent suicide
Nepal closes schools as deadly floods and landslides claim over 150 lives
Body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah recovered after Israeli attack
Nepal flood and landslides: Death toll rises to 100, over 64 missing
Mark Zuckerberg joins exclusive club of Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos
Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting over Israeli ‘terrorist aggression’
Volodymyr Zelenskiy opens up about the impact of his talks with Donald Trump
Met Office warns of heavy rain and potential flooding in key areas
World condemns Isreal’s killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
Tim Walz, JD Vance set to debate in ‘exclusive’ vice presidential showdown on October 1