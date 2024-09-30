World

Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump

Routh entered a not guilty plea to five counts, including attempted assassination of a presidential candidate

  • September 30, 2024
Ryan Routh, who is accused of planning to kill former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course earlier this month, pleaded not guilty to new charges in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, September 30.

As per Fox News, Routh entered a not guilty plea to five counts, including attempted assassination of a presidential candidate and assaulting a federal officer.

Routh, dressed in a brown prison jumpsuit and handcuffed, entered the courtroom and sat with his two lawyers.

After US Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart read the charges, Routh acknowledged them by shaking his head.

These new charges come in addition to the federal gun charges he faced in court the previous Monday.

He had already been charged federally with possessing a gun with a scratched-off serial number and with illegal possession of a firearm as a felon.

Earlier this month, Routh's defence team requested his release from custody before the trial, but a federal judge ordered him to stay in jail.

If found guilty, the 58-year-old Routh faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. 

