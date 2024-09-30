Hillary Clinton praises Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from election

Henry Clinton recently supported Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the US presidential election after his poor debate performance against Donald Trump.
Speaking on BBC’s Radio 4's Today program, Clinton said, "Once that debate happened, he could not recover and he did the right thing."
She, too, faced Trump in the 2016 election, and now he is running against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in a closely watched race.
Clinton pointed out that the election's outcome will affect issues beyond the US, including support for Ukraine and attempts to resolve Middle Eastern conflicts.
She emphasised that the future of democracy hangs in the balance and urged Harris to "defeat Donald Trump to break the fever he has caused in our political system."
Clinton criticised Trump's proposal for mass deportations of illegal immigrants, stating, "He is going to have a military presence [in US cities] to achieve his goals. If you look a certain way, if you talk a certain way, you will be subject to these Draconian measures."
She remarked that the expectation for politicians to be entertaining or provocative in today's social media environment makes it difficult to focus on meaningful work.
Her husband, Bill Clinton, served as president from 1993 to 2001.