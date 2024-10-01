Sports

FC Barcelona slashes wage bill by €170m amid €91m loss

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
FC Barcelona’s financial crisis deepens as the club faces €91m loss.

After a really long meeting of the club’s directors, the failed sell-off of Barcelona’s digital media business was blamed.

Barca Vision seemingly left the club writing off €141 million.

The “non-payment by some of the investment partners” were also blamed for the huge setback.

However, the club came up with a new digital business plan but it “remains confident in its future viability and capacities, with a business plan in place that should generate recurring revenue in the near future.”

Barcelona’s imperious women's team also contributed €600,000 in profit.

“This result serves as the foundation to restore positive cash flows, enabling the club to meet both current and historic payments, make necessary sporting and non-sporting investments, and place it in the optimal position to reduce the debt once the new Spotify Camp Nou is fully operational,” said a club statement.

Another major step taken by the football club was a reduction of €170 million in its wage bill to €500 million.

For 2025, the club is hoping for an operating profit of €5 million.

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo makes heartbreaking confession about late father after AFC win
Real Madrid player degrads Atletico veteran: ‘I have two UCLs, you have nothing’
Pete Rose former Major League Baseball player dies at 83
Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend Al Nassr stay amid contract talks
BCCI shares crucial details about India's travel plans for Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Virat Kohli achieves remarkable milestone in Test against Bangladesh
Tottenham Hotspur warns ‘abhorrent’ fans after Manchester United win
Carlos Alcaraz beat ‘big 3’ Djokovic, Federer, Nadal with new ATP milestone
Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling