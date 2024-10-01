FC Barcelona slashes wage bill by €170m amid €91m loss

FC Barcelona’s financial crisis deepens as the club faces €91m loss.
After a really long meeting of the club’s directors, the failed sell-off of Barcelona’s digital media business was blamed.
Barca Vision seemingly left the club writing off €141 million.
The “non-payment by some of the investment partners” were also blamed for the huge setback.
However, the club came up with a new digital business plan but it “remains confident in its future viability and capacities, with a business plan in place that should generate recurring revenue in the near future.”
Barcelona’s imperious women's team also contributed €600,000 in profit.
“This result serves as the foundation to restore positive cash flows, enabling the club to meet both current and historic payments, make necessary sporting and non-sporting investments, and place it in the optimal position to reduce the debt once the new Spotify Camp Nou is fully operational,” said a club statement.
Another major step taken by the football club was a reduction of €170 million in its wage bill to €500 million.
For 2025, the club is hoping for an operating profit of €5 million.