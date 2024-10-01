Sports

Real Madrid player degrads Atletico veteran: ‘I have two UCLs, you have nothing’

Vinicius Junior gets into a heated argument with Koke on the football pitch

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024


Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has taken shots at Atletico Madrid’s Koke on the pitch.

On Sunday night, both teams ended up doing a 1-1 draw at the Civitas Metropolitano.

During the tight match, fans got out of control and started throwing objects at players, which led to the game getting suspended for more than 15 minutes.

Vinicius Jr. and Koke were spotted getting into a heated argument when the referee denied a free kick.

Koke seemingly taunted the Real Madrid legend, to which he replied, “I have two Champions Leagues, you have nothing.”

Atletico Madrid’s manager Diego Simeone later on broke silence on the incident.

He told DAZN, “You can celebrate a goal, but you can’t celebrate it by looking at the stands, pointing at them and making faces at them, because then people get angry.”

“People have no other way of doing it, in a bad way, which is not right, but we also have to see the place of the protagonist that we have, try to remain calm, understand the situations,” the Madrid's boss explained.

Diego emphasised that players should maintain their composure and act responsibly since they are in the spotlight.

Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look

Sajal Ali delights fans with her ‘favourite’ desi look
Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub

Prince Harry receives special gift for family amid UK trip after Royal snub
Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter scores HUGE ‘hat trick’ amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan

Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan

Sports News

Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
FC Barcelona slashes wage bill by €170m amid €91m loss
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Pete Rose former Major League Baseball player dies at 83
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend Al Nassr stay amid contract talks
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
BCCI shares crucial details about India's travel plans for Champions Trophy in Pakistan
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Virat Kohli achieves remarkable milestone in Test against Bangladesh
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Tottenham Hotspur warns ‘abhorrent’ fans after Manchester United win
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Carlos Alcaraz beat ‘big 3’ Djokovic, Federer, Nadal with new ATP milestone
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Jack Draper retires from Japan Open quarter-finals due to injury
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Afghanistan to host Bangladesh for three ODIs in the UAE THIS November
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Mohammad Yousuf resigns as Pakistan team selector
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Jannik Sinner faces suspension threat as WADA appeals against ‘no fault’ ruling
Yo Yo Honey Singh expresses his strong wish to perform in Pakistan
Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta reflects on Pep Guardiola’s remarks about him