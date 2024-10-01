Real Madrid player degrads Atletico veteran: ‘I have two UCLs, you have nothing’

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has taken shots at Atletico Madrid’s Koke on the pitch.
On Sunday night, both teams ended up doing a 1-1 draw at the Civitas Metropolitano.
During the tight match, fans got out of control and started throwing objects at players, which led to the game getting suspended for more than 15 minutes.
Vinicius Jr. and Koke were spotted getting into a heated argument when the referee denied a free kick.
Koke seemingly taunted the Real Madrid legend, to which he replied, “I have two Champions Leagues, you have nothing.”
Atletico Madrid’s manager Diego Simeone later on broke silence on the incident.
He told DAZN, “You can celebrate a goal, but you can’t celebrate it by looking at the stands, pointing at them and making faces at them, because then people get angry.”
“People have no other way of doing it, in a bad way, which is not right, but we also have to see the place of the protagonist that we have, try to remain calm, understand the situations,” the Madrid's boss explained.
Diego emphasised that players should maintain their composure and act responsibly since they are in the spotlight.