Snapchat users can now track their journeys with new Footsteps feature

Footsteps enables users to track the locations they've visited using Snap Map

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Snapchat has started introducing a new feature called Footsteps which allows users to keep track of all the places they've explored and sent snaps from.

Previously, Footsteps was available only to Snapchat+ subscribers but is now accessible to all iOS users.

As per several reports, this feature functions only when Ghost Mode is turned off on Snapchat for iPhone.

Footsteps enables users to track the locations they've visited using Snap Map.

When users first use the feature, it will use Memories to create their initial steps.

For subsequent uses, it will depend on location data to track movements.

It is pertinent to note here that this information is private and can only be accessed by the account holder.

Users have the option to delete their Footsteps history if they no longer wish to use the feature.

Additionally, Snapchat introduced the Snap AI Video feature, which creates AI videos from text prompts, although it is currently limited to Creators. 

