Nepal floods 2024: Furious citizens react over insufficient emergency resources

Over 200 people have lost their lives to deadly Nepal floods and landslides as of October 1, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 01, 2024
Over 200 people have reportedly died due to Nepal floods and landslides as of October 1, 2024, per officials.

The Nepal Ministry of Home Affairs also reported that 28 people are missing due to the disaster that began last week on Thursday, September 26.

On Tuesday, October 1, The Peninsula Qatar revealed that due to insufficient Nepal floods emergency resources, many citizens have been expressing outrage towards the government as more and more people are losing their lives and there are no proper relief efforts done by the authorities.

Earlier last week, an entire neighbourhood of Nepal capital Kathmandu was overburdened with the villagers who have vacated their villages. They are still waiting for the relief resources, told AFP.

"There is no road, so no one has come," said a villager in Kavre district to Kathmandu's east to the outlet, adding, "Even if they do, those who died are dead already and the damage is done. All they will do is offer condolences, what will they do?"

Another slum resident, Man Kumar Rana Magar expressed angrily, “We are so close to the seat of the government. If they cannot take care of the poor this close, what will they do about others?"

The cause of flood in Nepal is the unplanned urban infiltration on flood plains and unlawful construction without proper drainage beside the banks of the Bagmati River as reported by The Guardian.

World News

Taiwan's southwest coast on high alert as ‘super’ Typhoon Krathon approaches
Russian fighter jet dangerously comes within feet of US F-16: Watch
Jimmy Kimmel shuts down Donald Trump's lie with immediate fact-check
Ishiba announces strategic cabinet appointments as he becomes Japan’s new Prime Minister
US port strike: 45,000 workers go on strike after union talks fail
Israeli forces begin ‘limited’ ground operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon
How the Arun river makes Mount Everest taller each year?
Hillary Clinton praises Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from election
Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to charges of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump
Malaysia’s smoking law against toy-like devices starts tomorrow
Joe Biden vows federal aid to Hurricane Helene's devastated regions
UK achieves a historic milestone with the closure of its last coal station