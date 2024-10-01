Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down

Iran struck Israel with around 200 missiles in the past few hours today, on October 1, according to Sky News.
Israel Army Radio confirmed the launch of rockets by Iran while adding that the entire nation was ordered to take shelter as its military forces intercepted them.
Per Middle East Correspondent Alistair Bunkall, sirens went off as soon as those missiles entered the country’s airspace, alerting people to hide away.
Many individuals were reportedly out in the open during that time with some of them trying to “get to the side of the road and take some cover, whether under a bridge or in a lay-by somewhere.”
A while later, Iran’s state TV claimed that 80% of the rockets shot at Israel successfully hit the targeted regions as was intended.
Israeli Defence Forces, on the other hand, said they’re “not aware” of any injuries that might have resulted from the sudden attack.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden leaped into action by ordering US military forces to help Israel knock down the missiles coming in from Iran’s side.
The White House further informed that he was personally monitoring the entire attack alongside Vice President Kamala Harris from a Situation Room based in his official residence.