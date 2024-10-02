Biden and Starmer unite against Iran's missile attack on Israel

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reaffirmed their support for Israel following the ballistic missile retaliatory attack from Iran.
According to The Guardian, Biden on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, told reporters after Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles at Israel that the United States fully supports Israel.
He said, “The attack appears to have been defeated and ineffective, and this is a testament to Israeli military capability and the US military. Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel.”
On the other hand, the UK also stands in support of Israel and stated that its forces played a role in preventing any further escalation from Tehran.
UK Defence Secretary John Healey, without giving any details, claimed that the British forces on Tuesday evening “played their part in attempts to prevent further escalation.”
Prime Minister Satrmer also extended support for Tel Aviv, stating that the UK “stands fully behind Israel's right to defend its country and its people against threats."
For the unversed, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps late on Tuesday launched missiles on Tel Aviv, Israel, in retaliation to the intense and continuous airstrikes in Lebanon that killed hundreds of people, including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas leader, and a senior Iranian commander.