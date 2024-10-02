World

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres banned from entering Isreal

  by Web Desk
  October 02, 2024
Israel declares the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres officially unwelcome.

"I have declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country," said the foreign minister Israel Katz in a statement. 

"Guterres did not unequivocally condemn Iran over its Tuesday missile attack on Israel and also has not declared Palestinian resistance group Hamas a terrorist organization," Katz revealed. 

This ain't a new move as several other UN officials were also banned entry into Israel in recent months, including the UN special Rapporteur for the Palestinians Francesca Albanese, who had been blamed for taking sides with Palestinians. 

Also the UN humanitarian office chief in the Occupied Palestinian territory had also been barred. 

On Tuesday, Iran fired 180 missiles at Israel in revenge for the recent assassinations of the Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian revolutionary Guards commander. 

To note, the conflict has further spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching attacks. 

World News

Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as first female president of Mexico
Middle East tensions: China, South Korea evacuate citizens from Lebanon
Vance vs. Walz: 5 key takeaways from heated vice presidential debate
Biden and Starmer unite against Iran's missile attack on Israel
Israel's Netanyahu breaks silence on Iran’s missile attack
Iran sends major threat of 'crushing attacks' to Israel
Deadly shooting and knife assault in Tel Aviv leaves six dead, many injured
Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stays under security amid conflict with Israel
Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down
Trump's GoFundMe raises over $1M for Hurricane Helene victims
Jimmy Carter makes history as the first US president to celebrate 100th birthday
Hurricane Helene: More than 1.7 million US customers continue to face power outages