UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres banned from entering Isreal

Israel declares the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres officially unwelcome.
"I have declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata in Israel and banned him from entering the country," said the foreign minister Israel Katz in a statement.
"Guterres did not unequivocally condemn Iran over its Tuesday missile attack on Israel and also has not declared Palestinian resistance group Hamas a terrorist organization," Katz revealed.
This ain't a new move as several other UN officials were also banned entry into Israel in recent months, including the UN special Rapporteur for the Palestinians Francesca Albanese, who had been blamed for taking sides with Palestinians.
Also the UN humanitarian office chief in the Occupied Palestinian territory had also been barred.
On Tuesday, Iran fired 180 missiles at Israel in revenge for the recent assassinations of the Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian revolutionary Guards commander.
To note, the conflict has further spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching attacks.