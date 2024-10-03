Iran’s Khamenei alerted Hezbollah’s Nasrallah on Israeli assassination plot

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei had tipped Hezbollah leader Syyed Hassan Nasrallah against the Israeli plan of assassination.
On Friday, September 27, 2024, the Israeli Air Force launched an airstrike aimed towards Hezbollah’s Beirut headquarter with the motive to target Nasrallah. This led to the killing of Hezbollah’s secretary-general along with the lost of sex lives and over 90 injured people.
In a new revelation, three Iranian sources revealed to Reuters that Khamenei had already issued a warning to Nasrallah against the assassination plot planned by Israel and asked him to flee Lebanon.
The Hezbollah leader was advised to flee from the country in order to safeguard his life days before he lost his life in an Israeli strike.
As per the sources, Khamenei is now “deeply worried” about Israeli infiltration of senior government ranks in Tehran.
Staying in a secure location inside his country since the attack, the Iranian politician had personally ordered a barrage of around 200 missiles to be fired at Israel on Tuesday, reported a senior official of the country.
“The attack was retaliation for the deaths of Nasrallah and Nilforoushan,” quoted the outlet about Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ statement.