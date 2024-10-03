World

Iran’s Khamenei alerted Hezbollah’s Nasrallah on Israeli assassination plot

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had already warned Nasrallah of Israel’s kill plot

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Iran’s Khamenei alerted Hezbollah’s Nasrallah on Israeli assassination plot
Iran’s Khamenei alerted Hezbollah’s Nasrallah on Israeli assassination plot

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei had tipped Hezbollah leader Syyed Hassan Nasrallah against the Israeli plan of assassination.

On Friday, September 27, 2024, the Israeli Air Force launched an airstrike aimed towards Hezbollah’s Beirut headquarter with the motive to target Nasrallah. This led to the killing of Hezbollah’s secretary-general along with the lost of sex lives and over 90 injured people.

In a new revelation, three Iranian sources revealed to Reuters that Khamenei had already issued a warning to Nasrallah against the assassination plot planned by Israel and asked him to flee Lebanon.

The Hezbollah leader was advised to flee from the country in order to safeguard his life days before he lost his life in an Israeli strike.

As per the sources, Khamenei is now “deeply worried” about Israeli infiltration of senior government ranks in Tehran.

Staying in a secure location inside his country since the attack, the Iranian politician had personally ordered a barrage of around 200 missiles to be fired at Israel on Tuesday, reported a senior official of the country.

“The attack was retaliation for the deaths of Nasrallah and Nilforoushan,” quoted the outlet about Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ statement.

Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about her ‘Botox and filler’

Ellen DeGeneres gets candid about her ‘Botox and filler’
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ finalizes record-breaking deal ahead of release

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ finalizes record-breaking deal ahead of release
Aiman Khan returns to work after long hiatus: ‘Feels good to be back’

Aiman Khan returns to work after long hiatus: ‘Feels good to be back’
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour

Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour

World News

Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Donald Trump takes jab at Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres banned from entering Isreal
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as first female president of Mexico
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Middle East tensions: China, South Korea evacuate citizens from Lebanon
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Vance vs. Walz: 5 key takeaways from heated vice presidential debate
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Biden and Starmer unite against Iran's missile attack on Israel
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Israel's Netanyahu breaks silence on Iran’s missile attack
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Iran sends major threat of 'crushing attacks' to Israel
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Deadly shooting and knife assault in Tel Aviv leaves six dead, many injured
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stays under security amid conflict with Israel
Sabrina Carpenter fires back at lip sync rumor amid Short n’ Sweet Tour
Iran hits Israel with nearly 200 missiles, Joe Biden orders knock down