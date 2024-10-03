King Charles lights up Commonwealth reception with upbeat dance moves

King Charles showcased his dance skills during a Commonwealth reception last night.
The 75-year-old monarch participated in a Samoan dance lesson for his upcoming visit to the Pacific Island nation.
Ex-rugby player Freddie Tuilagi encouraged the King to join him on the dance floor, extending a hand to invite him to dance at St James' Palace.
On Tuilagi's insist Charles put his drinks aside and beamed as he mimicked rugby player's upbeat dance moves.
The 53-year-old, who serves as an honorary consul for the Samoan High Commission, stripped down to his waist and said, "The King is going to Samoa and so we gave him a bit of a taste of Samoa man, dancing, man."
"I said to King I’m going to do it for you when you get to Samoa you experience it" he added.
The former rugby player further remarked, "He said he loved it, he loved it. They were good moves, he had good moves."
Queen Camilla was also present, along with Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke of Kent.
Later this month, King Charles will travel to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit.
Among the 375 guests at the event were Jamaican singer Grace Jones, 76, South African Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, 43, and Australian judge Craig Revel Horwood, 59.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy was also in attendance.