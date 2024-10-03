Microsoft's Copilot chatbot receives game changing AI upgrades for users

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Microsoft is rolling out new AI features for its Copilot chatbot to enhance the user experience with quicker and smoother responses.

Users can now enjoy hands-free voice conversations with Copilot, which resembles Gemini Live and ChatGPT's Voice Mode, while choosing from four different voice options.

This feature is designed for brainstorming, asking quick questions, or having casual discussions.

Copilot Vision is another new addition, allowing users to interact with the AI based on what they display on their screens.

For instance, users can verbally inquire about content, such as showing a picture of something and asking about the details inside the picture.

This feature is opt-in, meaning users must activate it themselves, and it currently supports only a limited number of websites.

These new AI functionalities will be available through the Copilot app on iOS, Android, and the web, as well as on specific Windows Copilot+ PCs that utilize Snapdragon X series chipsets.

Moreover, Microsoft has confirmed that the data processed by the chatbot will not be collected or used for AI training.

Initially, this feature will be available on Snapdragon-powered PCs, with plans to extend it to AMD-powered PCs in November.

