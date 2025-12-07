Sci-Tech

Android to change your settings automatically on buses and trains: Report

The update is likely to 'optimize your device for a smoother public transit experience' via 'automatic settings adjustments'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  |
Google is expected to make commuting smoother with a recently introduced Android feature that automatically adjusts your phone’s settings when it identifies you’re on public transit.

Android is currently able to recognise when they’re driving and activate Driving Mode to silence the incoming calls and notifications to avoid disturbance.

However, it still lacks a few features, and is unable to identify when you’re on a bus or train — leaving users to manually lower volume, turn on Do Not Disturb, while traveling.

New evidence suggested a feature called “Transiting Mode.” This mode is reminiscent of Android's existing Modes launched in Android 15 QPR2, this preset mode seems to include a special trigger labeled “while transiting.”

With this update, it will “optimize your device for a smoother public transit experience” through “automatic settings adjustments.”

Since Google Play Services manages Driving Mode detection, it also determines when you’re on public transit.

Though Google has yet to reveal the details of what those adjustments will include, it is expected to allow users customise notification behavior, allow interruptions, screen settings, and even allow dark mode automatically.

Another rumour suggested that this mode could tie into the Alphabet-owned Google’s forthcoming Motion Cues feature, aiming to minimise motion sickness during travel.

Transiting Mode is likely to launch as early as Android 16 QPR3, in March; however, the release date has yet to be officially confirmed by the company.

