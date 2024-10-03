Sci-Tech

Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature

Spotify launched new exciting feature called Offline Backup, exclusively for its premium users, on Thursday

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature

Spotify has launched a new exciting feature called Offline Backup, exclusively for its premium users, on Thursday.

Offline Backup will allow user to access a list of recently listened songs, automatically updated based on their listening history, that can be consumed offline.

This new feature will enhance the existing offline consumption, that enable users to download songs for offline playback.

Spotify provides more offline playback options by leveraging the local cache on users' devices

Users will be able to filter list by artist, mood, and even genre. However, the list will appear only if you have streamed more than five songs recently and have enabled offline listening.

Settings can be adjusted through the "Settings and Privacy" section, under "Storage" and "Playback" toggles.

Setting can be adjusted through the “Settings and Privacy,” under "Storage" and "Playback" toggles.

According the Spotify, the Offline Backup playlist will automatically appear on the home screen when you are offline or you can also add the list to your library for easier access.

The new feature comes after Spotify CEO Daniel Ek revealed testing an "Offline Mix" feature last year.

Dave Grohl’s pal Corey Taylor breaks silence on love-child controversy

Dave Grohl’s pal Corey Taylor breaks silence on love-child controversy
Queen Camilla gets scared at Westminster Abbey: ‘Thought they were bones’

Queen Camilla gets scared at Westminster Abbey: ‘Thought they were bones’
Eight US states push to ban noncitizens from voting amid election controversy

Eight US states push to ban noncitizens from voting amid election controversy
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’

Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’

Sci-Tech News

Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Microsoft's Copilot chatbot receives game changing AI upgrades for users
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Final solar eclipse of 2024: Skygazers witness breathtaking ‘ring of fire’
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
OpenAI launches advanced feature for rapid AI voice assistant creation
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Comet A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) today: All about ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ celestial event
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Snapchat users can now track their journeys with new Footsteps feature
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
PlayStation Network down: Major outage knocks PS5 and PS4 gamers offline
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
UK hospitals adopt game-changing technology to fight lung cancer
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Gemini Live launches for Android users offering voice chat with AI
Patrick J. Adams Recalls Meeting Meghan Markle For First Time Before ‘Suits’
Rare celestial event: Comet lights up the sky after historic 80,000 years