Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature

Spotify has launched a new exciting feature called Offline Backup, exclusively for its premium users, on Thursday.
Offline Backup will allow user to access a list of recently listened songs, automatically updated based on their listening history, that can be consumed offline.
This new feature will enhance the existing offline consumption, that enable users to download songs for offline playback.
Spotify provides more offline playback options by leveraging the local cache on users' devices
Users will be able to filter list by artist, mood, and even genre. However, the list will appear only if you have streamed more than five songs recently and have enabled offline listening.
Settings can be adjusted through the "Settings and Privacy" section, under "Storage" and "Playback" toggles.
According the Spotify, the Offline Backup playlist will automatically appear on the home screen when you are offline or you can also add the list to your library for easier access.
The new feature comes after Spotify CEO Daniel Ek revealed testing an "Offline Mix" feature last year.