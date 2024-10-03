World

Scientists uncover shocking details of the disasters that wiped out the dinosaurs

Scientists confirmed that the enormous asteroid responsible for eliminating the dinosaurs had a companion

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Scientists uncover shocking details of the disasters that wiped out the dinosaurs
Scientists uncover shocking details of the disasters that wiped out the dinosaurs

If you're curious about dinosaur history, recent research has made a surprising discovery!

Scientists have confirmed that the enormous asteroid responsible for wiping out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago had a companion.

As per BBC, smaller asteroid crashed into the ocean near the West African coast, creating a large crater around the same time.

This event would have triggered a catastrophic tsunami that might have reached heights of at least 800 meters across the Atlantic Ocean.

Dr. Uisdean Nicholson from Heriot-Watt University first discovered the Nadir crater in 2022, but there was uncertainty about its formation.

Now, his team are confident that the 9-kilometer-wide depression was created by an asteroid hitting the ocean floor.

Dr. Nicholson said, “Imagine the asteroid was hitting Glasgow and you’re in Edinburgh, around 50 km away. The fireball would be about 24 times the size of the Sun in the sky - enough to set trees and plants on fire in Edinburgh.”

Following the impact, a loud air blast would have occurred, followed by seismic activity comparable to a magnitude 7 earthquake.

Huge amounts of water likely surged from the seabed and then cascaded back down, leaving unique marks on the ocean floor.

Moreover, the asteroid that formed the Nadir crater is estimated to have been around 450 to 500 meters wide and struck Earth at approximately 72,000 kilometers per hour.

The Nadir asteroid is similar in size to Bennu, which is currently considered the most hazardous object in orbit near Earth. 

Taylor Swift ditches pal Blake Lively as Travis Kelce’s brother roasts her movies

Taylor Swift ditches pal Blake Lively as Travis Kelce’s brother roasts her movies
Is it safe to eat banana daily? Here’s what expert says

Is it safe to eat banana daily? Here’s what expert says
UK and Mauritius reach historic agreement on Chagos Islands

UK and Mauritius reach historic agreement on Chagos Islands
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature

Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature

World News

Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
UK and Mauritius reach historic agreement on Chagos Islands
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Eight US states push to ban noncitizens from voting amid election controversy
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
CIA expands online reach for North Korea, Iran, and China informants
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Singapore’s ex transport minister S. Iswaran jailed for 1 year in historic ruling
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Hezbollah leader agrees to temporary ceasefire days before killing
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
US bomb from World War II exploded at Japanese Airport
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Iran’s Khamenei alerted Hezbollah’s Nasrallah on Israeli assassination plot
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Donald Trump takes jab at Jimmy Carter on his 100th birthday
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Hurricane Helene: US southeast death toll rises to 175
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres banned from entering Isreal