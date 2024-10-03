Melania Trump 'strongly' backs abortion rights in new memoir

Melania Trump has strongly supported abortion rights in her upcoming memoir titled "Melania," stating that every woman has the right to an abortion.
The Guardian reported that it has received a copy of the book which is set to be published on October 8.
The former first lady wrote in support of abortions right, stating, “It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government.”
She went on to share, “Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.”
The Republican nominee’s wife further added, “Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life.”
According to CDC data, over 90% of abortions in the US happen at or before 13 weeks of pregnancy, while fewer than 1% occur at or after 21 weeks.
For now, Democrats view abortion rights as an important topic for Kamala Harris to use against Trump.