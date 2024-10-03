World

Trump’s election interference case: Jack Smith unveils shocking evidence

Special Counsel Jack Smith submitted a 165-page filing to the court against Donald Trump

  • by Web Desk
  • October 03, 2024
Special Counsel Jack Smith submitted a 165-page filing to the court against Donald Trump
Special Counsel Jack Smith submitted a 165-page filing to the court against Donald Trump

Federal prosecutor Jack Smith has compiled evidence against former president Donald Trump in the 2020 election interference case.

According to CNN, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, released some of the key filings from the highly anticipated 165-page filing of the special counsel, which include new evidence regarding Trump’s attempt to overturn 2020 election results.

In a brief released by the federal judge, Smith wrote, “When the defendant lost the 2020 presidential election, he resorted to crimes to try to stay in office. At its core, the defendant’s scheme was a private one.”

He further added, “He extensively used private actors and his campaign infrastructure to attempt to overturn the election results and operated in a private capacity as a candidate for office.”

Moreover, the filing includes details about the tension between the Republican candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence, FBI evidence of Trump’s phone activity from January 6, 2021, when rioters attacked the US Capitol, and the details of his conversation with family and friends after losing to Joe Biden.

To note, the detailed document of the election interference case is released just a few weeks before the US presidential elections, scheduled for November 5, 2024, in which Trump is taking another shot for the second term in office.

The shocking revelation of the filing could impact Trump's campaign and popularity among voters.

