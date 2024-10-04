Haitian children in urgent need of aid as hunger levels soar

A new report reveals that one in six children in Haiti is facing emergency food insecurity.
According to a report from Save the Children released on Thursday, if the conditions remain the same, they are just one step away from famine.
Haiti is currently experiencing a social and political crisis, with significant violence from armed groups in and around the capital, Port-au-Prince.
This ongoing conflict has left 700,000 people internally displaced.
Meanwhile, almost half the population struggle to access sufficient food due to the crisis.
In addition to violence, Haiti is facing soaring inflation, which has compelled families to allocate 70% of their budgets to food costs.
Save the Children remarked, “Haiti is currently grappling with record high hunger levels, with gang violence, spiraling lawlessness and climate disasters sparking severe food shortages.”
The organization also highlighted that armed violence and the lack of available services and supplies hinder Save the Children and other aid agencies from reaching many children and adults in need.