World

US port workers end strike immediately after reaching deal

Around 45,000 dockworkers were on US East and Gulf Coasts went on strike for three days

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Around 45,000 dockworkers were on US East and Gulf Coasts went on strike for three days
Around 45,000 dockworkers were on US East and Gulf Coasts went on strike for three days

US dockworkers and port operators on the East and Gulf Coast after a three-day strike reached a provisional deal on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

According to Al Jazeera, in a joint statement on Thursday evening, the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and United States Maritime Alliance (USMX), without disclosing the details of the deal, announced that they had “reached a tentative agreement on wages.”

Both parties also agreed to extend their contract till January 15, 2025, in order “to return to the bargaining table” for negotiating over the outstanding issues.

The statement further added, “Effective immediately, all current job actions will cease and all work covered by the Master Contract will resume.”

Meanwhile, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that in the tentative agreement between ILA and USMX, two sides agreed on a 62% wage hike over six years, which would raise the average wage to $63 an hour from $39 an hour.

Furthermore, US President Joe Biden, after the deal between ILA and USMX, stated, “Today’s tentative agreement on a record wage and an extension of the collective bargaining process represents critical progress towards a strong contract.”

“I want to thank the union workers, the carriers, and the port operators for acting patriotically to reopen our ports and ensure the availability of critical supplies for Hurricane Helene's recovery and rebuilding. Collective bargaining works, and it is critical to building a stronger economy from the middle out and the bottom up,” he continued.

The deal ended the biggest port worker strike in nearly half a century and also saved the US from the threat of billion-dollar losses.

US port workers end strike immediately after reaching deal

US port workers end strike immediately after reaching deal
Kim Kardashian makes HUGE statement about Menendez brothers

Kim Kardashian makes HUGE statement about Menendez brothers
High-dose lithium supplements may alleviate long COVID symptoms

High-dose lithium supplements may alleviate long COVID symptoms
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024

Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024

World News

Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
Haitian children in urgent need of aid as hunger levels soar
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
Joe Biden discusses possible Israeli strikes on Iran's oil infrastructure
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
Trump’s election interference case: Jack Smith unveils shocking evidence
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
Melania Trump 'strongly' backs abortion rights in new memoir
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
Scientists uncover shocking details of the disasters that wiped out the dinosaurs
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
UK and Mauritius reach historic agreement on Chagos Islands
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
Eight US states push to ban noncitizens from voting amid election controversy
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
CIA expands online reach for North Korea, Iran, and China informants
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
Singapore’s ex transport minister S. Iswaran jailed for 1 year in historic ruling
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
Hezbollah leader agrees to temporary ceasefire days before killing
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
Israel escalates regional conflict by air strike in Beirut
Ghana confirms first Mpox case of 2024
Biden rejects Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites amid escalating tensions