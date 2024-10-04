Sci-Tech

Google to halt New Zealand news links if government passes new media legislation

Google warned the New Zealand government on Friday with the new announcement

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Google to halt New Zealand news links if government passes new media legislation
Google to halt New Zealand news links if government passes new media legislation

Google has warned that it will stop linking to New Zealand news content if the government moves forward with a proposed law requiring tech giants to pay local media outlets for using their content.

On Friday, Google announced that if the government of New Zealand passes legislation requiring digital companies to pay a reasonable price for information that shows up in their feeds, it will no longer link to stories from local news outlets and will no longer enter into agreements with them.

In July, the New Zealand government announced that it would move on with legislation that was initiated by the previous Labour Party-led government and that guarantees equitable income sharing between news media organisations and digital platform owners.

Since the draft law is still being reviewed, it is expected to undergo revisions, some of which will align it with Australian law.

In a blog post, Caroline Rainsford, the country director of Google New Zealand, stated that Google would have to drastically alter its investments and product offerings if the bill as it is now draughted were to become law.

"We’d be forced to stop linking to news content on Google Search, Google News or Discover surfaces in New Zealand and discontinue our current commercial agreements and ecosystem support with New Zealand news publishers," Rainsford said.

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is worried that the bill goes against the principle of an open internet, that it will hurt small publishers, and that the unrestricted financial risk will cause uncertainty for businesses.

Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open

Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on gruelling journey to Shanghai after China Open
Olivia Rodrigo follows Taylor Swift’s legacy for GUTS World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo follows Taylor Swift’s legacy for GUTS World Tour
'Alpha': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film set to release on THIS date

'Alpha': Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's YRF Spy Universe film set to release on THIS date

Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen

Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen

Sci-Tech News

Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Fruit fly brain: What does it look like? Scientists release first-ever map
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Spotify premium gets new offline backup feature
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Microsoft's Copilot chatbot receives game changing AI upgrades for users
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Final solar eclipse of 2024: Skygazers witness breathtaking ‘ring of fire’
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
WhatsApp brings exciting filters and backgrounds to video calls
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok ordered to disclose algorithm parameters to EU
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
OpenAI launches advanced feature for rapid AI voice assistant creation
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Comet A3 (Tsuchinshan–ATLAS) today: All about ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ celestial event
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
WhatsApp enhances channel insights with new analytics tools for admins
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
Snapchat users can now track their journeys with new Footsteps feature
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
PlayStation Network down: Major outage knocks PS5 and PS4 gamers offline
Khushhal Khan drops subtle hint of dating Dananeer Mobeen
UK hospitals adopt game-changing technology to fight lung cancer