Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Pakistan for historic SCO summit

As the rotating chair of the council, Pakistan will host this two-day in-person meeting

  by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is set to visit Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit later this month.

This marks the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade.

As per several sources, the SCO summit will take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16.

India confirmed on August 30 that it had received an invitation from Pakistan to attend the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.

As the rotating chair of the council, Pakistan will host this two-day in-person meeting.

Prior to the summit, there will be a ministerial meeting and multiple rounds of discussions among senior officials focused on financial, economic, socio-cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among SCO member countries.

India held the SCO Summit last year online, where Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif participated through a video link.

In contrast, Pakistan's then-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India in May 2023 for a two-day in-person meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa.

This visit was significant as it was the first by a Pakistani foreign minister to India in almost 12 years

