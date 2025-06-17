Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts with huge mushroom cloud seen 90 miles away

Because of this intense eruption, authorities raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest danger level

  • by Web Desk
  • |


A volcano in Indonesia, called Mount Lewatobi Laki Laki erupted and released a huge cloud of hot ash into the air.

The ash cloud was extremely tall rising about 6.8 miles (11 kilometers) high into the sky.

As per multiple outlets, the eruption was so powerful that a huge, mushroom-shaped ash cloud was visible even from cities 90 miles away.

Because of this intense eruption, authorities raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest danger level.

They also warned that heavy rain could make things even worse by causing lava to flow down rivers coming from the volcano.

Due to strong volcanic activity, the area considered dangerous around Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki was extended to about five miles from the crater.

Thankfully, no injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

Mount Lewatobi Laki Laki which stands 5,197 feet tall is a twin volcano with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the Flores Timur district.

Past eruptions:

The same volcano had erupted earlier in May and at that time too, authorities had already raised the alert level to highest level.

While, a previous volcanic eruption in November caused the deaths of nine people and injured many others.

Read more : World
Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025
Top 10 world’s most liveable city for 2025
Austria’s beautiful capital, Vienna, is no longer the most liveable city in the world
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
Bomb threat prompts IndiGo flight to make emergency landing in Nagpur
IndiGo flight from Oman to India carrying 163 on board makes precautionary landing amid bomb threat
Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban
Harvard wins temporary relief as judge extends block on foreign student ban
US judge upholds suspension of President Donald Trump's ban on Harvard University foreign students
Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination
Minnesota lawmaker's children speak out after parents' tragic assassination
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Break were killed in 'politically motivated' attack
US-UK sign trade deal as Trump meets Starmer at G7 Summit
US-UK sign trade deal as Trump meets Starmer at G7 Summit
UK will be protected from future US tariffs because Donald Trump ‘like them’
Air fryers at center of privacy scandal as new strict rules roll out
Air fryers at center of privacy scandal as new strict rules roll out
The new rules also apply to smartwatches and fitness trackers
Roald Dahl’s rare sketches resurface after decades, set to fetch thousands at auction
Roald Dahl’s rare sketches resurface after decades, set to fetch thousands at auction
Dahl, who passed away in 1990 at the age of 74, made these sketches using a black pen for his book 'Boy'
UK weather: Heatwave returns as temperatures may hit 32C this week
UK weather: Heatwave returns as temperatures may hit 32C this week
The Met Office advices people in the UK to stay cool and drink plenty of water during heatwaves
UK’s largest road tunnel gets green light after years of delays
UK’s largest road tunnel gets green light after years of delays
The new road will connect major highways, the A2 and M2 in Kent with the A13 and M25 in Thurrock
Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back due to technical fault
Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back due to technical fault
Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner hit with mid-air technical issue days after Ahmedabad crash
US 'largest deportation program in history': Trump directs ICE to expand efforts
US 'largest deportation program in history': Trump directs ICE to expand efforts
Donald Trump orders ICE to crack down on undocumented migrants in large Democratic-run cities
Top US charitable billionaires in 2025: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and others
Top US charitable billionaires in 2025: Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and others
America's top 25 billionaire philanthropists' lifetime giving reached $241 billion last year