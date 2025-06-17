Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki erupts with huge mushroom cloud seen 90 miles away

A volcano in Indonesia, called Mount Lewatobi Laki Laki erupted and released a huge cloud of hot ash into the air.
The ash cloud was extremely tall rising about 6.8 miles (11 kilometers) high into the sky.
As per multiple outlets, the eruption was so powerful that a huge, mushroom-shaped ash cloud was visible even from cities 90 miles away.
Because of this intense eruption, authorities raised the volcano’s alert level to the highest danger level.
They also warned that heavy rain could make things even worse by causing lava to flow down rivers coming from the volcano.
Due to strong volcanic activity, the area considered dangerous around Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki was extended to about five miles from the crater.
Thankfully, no injuries or deaths have been reported so far.
Mount Lewatobi Laki Laki which stands 5,197 feet tall is a twin volcano with Mount Lewotobi Perempuan in the Flores Timur district.
Past eruptions:
The same volcano had erupted earlier in May and at that time too, authorities had already raised the alert level to highest level.
While, a previous volcanic eruption in November caused the deaths of nine people and injured many others.