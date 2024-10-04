Sci-Tech

WhatsApp unveils exciting new features for status updates

The new WhatsApp status features are being rolled out and will soon be available to users worldwide

  • by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
The Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out exciting new features for status updates.

WhatsApp is adding "likes" and "private mentions" for users on Android and iOS.

About new features:

With the "likes" feature, users can acknowledge a friend's status update by tapping a heart emoji, much like liking Instagram stories

Meanwhile, the "private mentions" feature allows users to tag contacts in their status updates.

Interestingly, similar to Instagram and Facebook, those tagged can reshare the status on their own accounts, but the mentions will be hidden from others who view it.

The new WhatsApp status features are being rolled out and will soon be available to users worldwide.

Not only this, WhatsApp has also announced plans to introduce more features for the Status and Updates tab in the upcoming months.

