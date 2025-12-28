Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui

Trending
  By Bushra Saleem
Zara Noor Abbas wished husband Asad Siddiqui an 8th marriage anniversary with a heartwarming post.

Talking to Instagram on Saturday, December 27, the Deewar-e-Shab actress penned a loving message for her husband to celebrate their eight years of togetherness.

The Jhoom starlet wrote, “So if our time is running out – day after day – we’ll make the mundane our masterpiece. The angels up in the clouds are jealous, knowing we found it. Something so out of The Ordinary.”

“Congratulations on marking EIGHT years of this rollercoaster of a ride. Salute to our bravery and strength for keep going. We are masters of this now. Happy Anniversary my Bestfriend. I love you,” the 34-year-old added.


Reacting to the heartwarming anniversary wishes, the Chhalawa star commented, “My star girl!!!”

Abbas and Siddiqui tied the knot in 2017 in one of the most celebrated Lollywood weddings, attended by several of their celebrity friends from the industry.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui, in March 2024, after experiencing stillbirth in 2021.

Abbas opened up about the traumatic experience, sharing that it was a life-changing event that left her grieving and feeling guilty. Since then she has become vocal about the importance of prioritising mental health, especially for mothers.

