WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year

The New Year is just around the corner!
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature that allows users to celebrate 2026 with a special Lottie sticker.
As per WABetaInfo, selected beta users can already access an animated 2026 sticker that adds a lively touch to New Year celebrations.
This sticker is part of a larger New Year–themed sticker pack that includes festive designs, greetings and animations to match the excitement of entering 2026.
As per the outlet, all the stickers are made using the Lottie framework, which allows the animations to look smooth and high-quality while staying lightweight.
People who have the sticker can use it in private chats, group chats, channels and status updates to make their messages more fun and visually engaging for the New Year.
The Meta-owned platform makes the 2026 sticker easy to find in the status layout section, where an animated “2026” icon appears to guide users to New Year–themed layouts.
These layouts help users neatly combine several photos or videos into one status update.
This new feature is available to selected beta users and in case if you haven't received them yet, make sure to keep your app updated to the latest version.
WhatsApp continues to roll out new and advanced updates to enhance the user's experience.
The messaging platform is now preparing to transform the way users communicate by rolling out a major update packed with interactive and creative features.