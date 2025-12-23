Aurora Borealis to illuminate the skies across US tonight

Skygazers across parts of the United States will have a chance to witness one of the most scenic views as northern lights are likely to appear tonight, December 22, 2025.
Aurora Borealis will illuminate the skies with stunning northern lights and offer an amazing opportunity to spectate the event.
As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, a minor geomagnetic storm triggered by strong solar winds may push the aurora farther south than usual.
The breathtaking view is caused by a coronal mass ejection (CME), a powerful burst of magnetic energy and plasma released from the sun on December 20.
Anticipated skygazers can get an excellent view between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.
Aurora borealis will be visible from darker areas away from city lights, so sky observers are strongly advised to head to darker points to get the best glimpse of the glow.
States Where Northern Lights May Be Visible
The aurora borealis is likely to be visible in parts of the following states:
- Alaska
- Idaho
- Maine
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Montana
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Washington
- Wisconsin
As per the experts, Northern lights Aurora Borealis visibility may be based on cloud cover, light pollution, and solar activity levels.