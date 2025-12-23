Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Aurora Borealis to illuminate the skies across US tonight

Anticipated skygazers can get an excellent view between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Aurora Borealis to illuminate the skies across US tonight
Aurora Borealis to illuminate the skies across US tonight

Skygazers across parts of the United States will have a chance to witness one of the most scenic views as northern lights are likely to appear tonight, December 22, 2025.

Aurora Borealis will illuminate the skies with stunning northern lights and offer an amazing opportunity to spectate the event.

As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, a minor geomagnetic storm triggered by strong solar winds may push the aurora farther south than usual.

The breathtaking view is caused by a coronal mass ejection (CME), a powerful burst of magnetic energy and plasma released from the sun on December 20.

Anticipated skygazers can get an excellent view between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

Aurora borealis will be visible from darker areas away from city lights, so sky observers are strongly advised to head to darker points to get the best glimpse of the glow.

States Where Northern Lights May Be Visible

The aurora borealis is likely to be visible in parts of the following states:

  • Alaska
  • Idaho
  • Maine
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Montana
  • North Dakota
  • South Dakota
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

As per the experts, Northern lights Aurora Borealis visibility may be based on cloud cover, light pollution, and solar activity levels.

ChatGPT rolls out year-recap feature similar to Spotify Wrapped

ChatGPT rolls out year-recap feature similar to Spotify Wrapped
WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year

WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold craze continues, sells out once again within a day

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold craze continues, sells out once again within a day
Open AI finally unveils most searched queries on ChatGPT

Open AI finally unveils most searched queries on ChatGPT
Samsung Galaxy S26 launch to face delay: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 launch to face delay: Report
YouTube Music brings cleaner Now Playing redesign

YouTube Music brings cleaner Now Playing redesign
TikTok’s future in US relies on potential new deal

TikTok’s future in US relies on potential new deal
Samsung to integrate Exynos 2600 chip into Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung to integrate Exynos 2600 chip into Galaxy Z Flip 8
Meta develops new AI models ‘Mango’ and ‘Avocado:’ Report

Meta develops new AI models ‘Mango’ and ‘Avocado:’ Report

YouTube restored following brief global outage

YouTube restored following brief global outage
YouTube down: Users experience ‘502 Error’ on app

YouTube down: Users experience ‘502 Error’ on app
Google introduces surprise critical update to some Pixel phones

Google introduces surprise critical update to some Pixel phones

Popular News

Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict

Ducky Bhai's legal trouble deepens as local court delivers key verdict
22 minutes ago
SEVENTEEN's Woozi at centre of military power row as Army makes major move

SEVENTEEN's Woozi at centre of military power row as Army makes major move
32 minutes ago
'New York Times' reporter files lawsuit against xAI, Google, OpenAI, more

'New York Times' reporter files lawsuit against xAI, Google, OpenAI, more
41 minutes ago