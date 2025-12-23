Sci-Tech
ChatGPT rolls out year-recap feature similar to Spotify Wrapped

'Your Year with ChatGPT' feature is only accessible to select markets, including the US, Canada, and more

In a significant update, ChatGPT has introduced an annual review feature called “Your Year with ChatGPT,” its own variant of Spotify Wrapped.

“Your Year with ChatGPT” is inspired by the highly-popular Spotify Wrapped.

Similar to the Swedish music streaming giant, OpenAI uses captivating graphics and personalizes the experience to the people by offering “awards” based on your activity over the app throughout the year.

The app generates whimsical touches, like pixel art visuals or short poems  and an image regarding your year focused on your topics of interest.

Availability

The recently launched feature is only accessible to select markets, including the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, UK, and more.

It is pertinent to mention that the feature is accessible for free, Plus, and Pro plans users, having the “reference saved memories” and “reference chat history” options turned on and at least met minimum conversation activity threshold.

Team, Enterprise, or Education accounts are inaccessible to use “Your Year with ChatGPT” feature.

Eligible users can access the recently introduced feature on ChatGPT web app and mobile app for iOS and Android by tapping on "Show me my year with ChatGPT" banner.

You also can ask ChatGPT directly for “Your Year with ChatGPT” to trigger the experience.

