Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

OpenAI and Anthropic offer holiday usage boosts to AI developers

Anthropic’s promotion applies to individual subscribers only; Team and Enterprise plans remains excluded

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
OpenAI and Anthropic offer holiday usage boosts to AI developers
OpenAI and Anthropic offer holiday usage boosts to AI developers

As part of a holiday season promotion, OpenAI and Anthropic have temporarily surged usage limits for select users of AI coding assistants, Codex and Claude.

OpenAI reset and ended Codex limits to twice the usual level until January 1, 2026, while Anthropic provided double usage limits for Claude Pro and Max subscribers from December 25- 31 across mobile, desktop, and web platforms.

Anthropic’s promotion applies to individual subscribers only; Team and Enterprise plans are excluded. Both existing and new users during the promotion period qualify for the temporary increase.

These significant announcements were made via social media, framed the boosts as festive thank-yous. OpenAI launched a holiday version, Santa Codex, performing GPT-5.2-Codex with a seasonal personality twist.

The holiday boosts underscore a deeper issue: Serious users frequently hit usage limits on standard plans.

Claude Pro users are allowed to send 200 messages every eight hours before hitting limits, while Max plans are still considered expensive for hobbyists.

Furthermore, OpenAI’s Codex faces limitations during active development.

Developers welcomed the temporary relief; however, users highlighted the need for permanent mid-tier plans that balance capacity and cost.

Both companies appear to be experimenting with the limits their infrastructure can handle.

While these promotions bring short-term relief, they highlight the intensified tension between AI pricing, infrastructure costs, and user demands for predictable, scalable access.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold falls short of official durability rating in stress test

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold falls short of official durability rating in stress test
WhatsApp beta adds peripherals section for connected Apple Watches

WhatsApp beta adds peripherals section for connected Apple Watches
Nvidia agrees to $20 billion Groq asset deal, its biggest ever

Nvidia agrees to $20 billion Groq asset deal, its biggest ever
Italy orders Meta to suspend WhatsApp policy blocking rival AI chatbots

Italy orders Meta to suspend WhatsApp policy blocking rival AI chatbots
Intel shares plunges after Nvidia halts chip production test

Intel shares plunges after Nvidia halts chip production test
Indian rocket deploys AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 6 satellite

Indian rocket deploys AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 6 satellite
Aurora Borealis to illuminate the skies across US tonight

Aurora Borealis to illuminate the skies across US tonight
ChatGPT rolls out year-recap feature similar to Spotify Wrapped

ChatGPT rolls out year-recap feature similar to Spotify Wrapped
WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year

WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold craze continues, sells out once again within a day

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold craze continues, sells out once again within a day
Open AI finally unveils most searched queries on ChatGPT

Open AI finally unveils most searched queries on ChatGPT
Samsung Galaxy S26 launch to face delay: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 launch to face delay: Report

Popular News

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods announces engagement with Karl-Anthony Towns
11 minutes ago
The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte dies at 65

an hour ago
6 essential tips to protect your skin during winter season

6 essential tips to protect your skin during winter season

50 minutes ago