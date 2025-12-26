Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold falls short of official durability rating in stress test

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold undergone a real-world durability test to assess how well its complex dual-hinge design holds up under extreme conditions.
With tri-fold phones generally at risk because of extra hinges and flexible panels, the device garnered significant attention.
A YouTube channel, Omokgyo Electronics Shopping Mall, carried a continuous live fold stress test over multiple days.
It was a very simple experiment in which three people took turns repeatedly folding and unfolding the phone around the clock while streaming the process live.
As per the South Korean based tech giant, the Galaxy Z TriFold is rated for nearly 200,000 folds, though the company does not clarify whether that figure represents total failure or minimised performance.
During the experiment, the phone was operating normally up to around 61,000 folds, when one hinge started producing a creaking sound. The second hinge remained stable until roughly 121,000 folds.
At approximately 144,000 folds, both hinges gradually lost rigidity, preventing the phone from lying completely flat.
Despite this mechanical wear, the folding display did not show any visible cracks, damage, or panel failure throughout the experiment, as screen durability is a major concern with foldable devices.
Although the result falls short of the company’s official rating, disappointing users, it reflects an extreme worst-case scenario.
Under normal daily use, the Galaxy Z TriFold is likely to come close to Samsung’s durability claims.