Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold falls short of official durability rating in stress test

Galaxy Z TriFold is likely to come close to Samsung’s durability claims under normal daily use

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold falls short of official durability rating in stress test
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold falls short of official durability rating in stress test

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold undergone a real-world durability test to assess how well its complex dual-hinge design holds up under extreme conditions.

With tri-fold phones generally at risk because of extra hinges and flexible panels, the device garnered significant attention.

A YouTube channel, Omokgyo Electronics Shopping Mall, carried a continuous live fold stress test over multiple days.

It was a very simple experiment in which three people took turns repeatedly folding and unfolding the phone around the clock while streaming the process live.

As per the South Korean based tech giant, the Galaxy Z TriFold is rated for nearly 200,000 folds, though the company does not clarify whether that figure represents total failure or minimised performance.

During the experiment, the phone was operating normally up to around 61,000 folds, when one hinge started producing a creaking sound. The second hinge remained stable until roughly 121,000 folds.

At approximately 144,000 folds, both hinges gradually lost rigidity, preventing the phone from lying completely flat.

Despite this mechanical wear, the folding display did not show any visible cracks, damage, or panel failure throughout the experiment, as screen durability is a major concern with foldable devices.

Although the result falls short of the company’s official rating, disappointing users, it reflects an extreme worst-case scenario.

Under normal daily use, the Galaxy Z TriFold is likely to come close to Samsung’s durability claims.

WhatsApp beta adds peripherals section for connected Apple Watches

WhatsApp beta adds peripherals section for connected Apple Watches
Nvidia agrees to $20 billion Groq asset deal, its biggest ever

Nvidia agrees to $20 billion Groq asset deal, its biggest ever
Italy orders Meta to suspend WhatsApp policy blocking rival AI chatbots

Italy orders Meta to suspend WhatsApp policy blocking rival AI chatbots
Intel shares plunges after Nvidia halts chip production test

Intel shares plunges after Nvidia halts chip production test
Indian rocket deploys AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 6 satellite

Indian rocket deploys AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 6 satellite
Aurora Borealis to illuminate the skies across US tonight

Aurora Borealis to illuminate the skies across US tonight
ChatGPT rolls out year-recap feature similar to Spotify Wrapped

ChatGPT rolls out year-recap feature similar to Spotify Wrapped
WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year

WhatsApp rolls out special 2026 Lottie sticker ahead of New Year
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold craze continues, sells out once again within a day

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold craze continues, sells out once again within a day
Open AI finally unveils most searched queries on ChatGPT

Open AI finally unveils most searched queries on ChatGPT
Samsung Galaxy S26 launch to face delay: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 launch to face delay: Report
YouTube Music brings cleaner Now Playing redesign

YouTube Music brings cleaner Now Playing redesign

Popular News

Jennifer Aniston posts rare snap of boyfriend Jim Curtis on first Christmas

Jennifer Aniston posts rare snap of boyfriend Jim Curtis on first Christmas
57 minutes ago
Japan factory attack: 15 injured in stabbing and chemical incident

Japan factory attack: 15 injured in stabbing and chemical incident
46 minutes ago
Hania Amir enjoys intimate Christmas party with friends

Hania Amir enjoys intimate Christmas party with friends
45 minutes ago