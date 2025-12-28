Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025

Nick Kyrgios has admitted that he is “nervous” for his Battle of the Sexes clash with Aryna Sabalenka.
According to Tennis 365, Kyrgios has labeled the exhibition match in Dubai as “one of the most talked-about event” of 2025 due to controversy attached to it.
Kyrgios has been participating in multiple exhibitions in December, seeking to gain some consistency ahead of his professional return to the sport in January.
He told media in pre-exhibition press conference, “Both of us have played in grand stadiums all over the world. She is a Grand Slam champion, I have played incredible matches, but I would be lying if I said I’m not a bit nervous. I can’t wait to step on the court. I know the whole world will be watching us. Aryna has tried to distract me with the nightlife here, but I remain focused.”
The Australian is due to face off against the world No 1 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, with the match being played via a best-of-three set format.
The encounter will be decided by a 10-point tiebreak if the first two chapters are split equally.
“Having the chance to face a great champion like Aryna is a challenge, it’s something different, but at the same time, sports and entertainment are the same. If you look at all the buzz this event has created… It all started with a ‘What if…?’ And since then, it has been one of the most talked-about events of the year. I don’t think any other tennis tournament has had such media coverage or attention,” Kyrgios added.
Kyrgios will begin his 2026 season at the ATP 250 event in Brisbane, January 4 to 11, before, if given a wildcard, participating in the Australian Open.
The Australian hasn’t played a professional match since losing to Karen Khachanov at the Miami Open in March.