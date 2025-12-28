Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sports

Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025

Nick Kyrgios admits jitters before facing Aryana Sabalenka at ‘Battle of the Sexes’

  • By Bushra Saleem
Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025
Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025

Nick Kyrgios has admitted that he is “nervous” for his Battle of the Sexes clash with Aryna Sabalenka.

According to Tennis 365, Kyrgios has labeled the exhibition match in Dubai as “one of the most talked-about event” of 2025 due to controversy attached to it.

Kyrgios has been participating in multiple exhibitions in December, seeking to gain some consistency ahead of his professional return to the sport in January.

He told media in pre-exhibition press conference, “Both of us have played in grand stadiums all over the world. She is a Grand Slam champion, I have played incredible matches, but I would be lying if I said I’m not a bit nervous. I can’t wait to step on the court. I know the whole world will be watching us. Aryna has tried to distract me with the nightlife here, but I remain focused.”

The Australian is due to face off against the world No 1 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, with the match being played via a best-of-three set format.

The encounter will be decided by a 10-point tiebreak if the first two chapters are split equally.

“Having the chance to face a great champion like Aryna is a challenge, it’s something different, but at the same time, sports and entertainment are the same. If you look at all the buzz this event has created… It all started with a ‘What if…?’ And since then, it has been one of the most talked-about events of the year. I don’t think any other tennis tournament has had such media coverage or attention,” Kyrgios added.

Kyrgios will begin his 2026 season at the ATP 250 event in Brisbane, January 4 to 11, before, if given a wildcard, participating in the Australian Open.

The Australian hasn’t played a professional match since losing to Karen Khachanov at the Miami Open in March.

Liverpool defeat Wolves to extend Premier League winning streak

Liverpool defeat Wolves to extend Premier League winning streak
Ronaldo shares powerful message as he nears historic 1,000-goal milestone

Ronaldo shares powerful message as he nears historic 1,000-goal milestone
Diogo Jota’s sons lead emotional tribute in 'unforgettable' Anfield moment

Diogo Jota’s sons lead emotional tribute in 'unforgettable' Anfield moment
Electronic Arts to shut down THESE in January 2026

Electronic Arts to shut down THESE in January 2026
Aryna Sabalenka ‘excited’ for face-off against Kyrgios at ‘Battle of the Sexes’

Aryna Sabalenka ‘excited’ for face-off against Kyrgios at ‘Battle of the Sexes’
Kyle Whittingham to lead Michigan football into 2026 season at Citrus Bowl

Kyle Whittingham to lead Michigan football into 2026 season at Citrus Bowl
Jack Draper calls missing Australian Open ‘most difficult’ setback ‘so far’

Jack Draper calls missing Australian Open ‘most difficult’ setback ‘so far’

Angel Reese drops huge relationship clues with WCJ in Christmas post

Angel Reese drops huge relationship clues with WCJ in Christmas post
Ronaldo, Messi lose top spot as Yamal named best player in world by football great

Ronaldo, Messi lose top spot as Yamal named best player in world by football great
Lamine Yamal proudly flaunts YouTube awards after historic channel debut

Lamine Yamal proudly flaunts YouTube awards after historic channel debut
Diogo Jota’s sons to join match-day mascots at Anfield in emotional tribute

Diogo Jota’s sons to join match-day mascots at Anfield in emotional tribute
Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double

Nikola Jokic breaks Steph Curry’s overtime record with jaw-dropping triple-double

Popular News

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’

Sadie Sink confesses holding ‘many Spider-Man secrets’
19 minutes ago
Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui

Zara Noor Abbas celebrates 8 years of 'rollercoaster' with Asad Siddiqui
3 hours ago
Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025

Kyrgios calls Battle of the Sexes ‘one of most talked-about events’ of 2025
3 hours ago