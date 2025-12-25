WhatsApp beta adds peripherals section for connected Apple Watches

WhatsApp is simplifying for iPhone users to monitor their connected Apple Watch with a new Peripherals section in the Linked Devices settings.
The feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS, showing connected Apple Watches with details such as device name and connection status.
Once you click the watch, it launches a Device Info page with similar details on how to unpair it.
Currently, there’s no dedicated unpair button,so users are required to delete WhatsApp from their Apple Watch to disconnect it, which becomes a major issue if the watch is lost or stolen.
WhatsApp’s watchOS app, released earlier this year, enables users to reply, read, react to messages, support longer messages, and chat history.
The new Peripherals section complements these updates by assisting users track the devices which have access to their account.
Furthermore, the Device Info page offers the last sync time of the Apple Watch, assisting diagnose issues if messages fail to appear on the watch.
While a minor tweak, it enhances transparency and account security, offering users enhanced control over their connected devices.
Availability
WhatsApp's latest feature is currently only available for beta testers and stable users, with plans for broader roll out in the near future, simplifying it for users to manage Apple Watch connections directly from the iPhone.