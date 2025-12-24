Indian rocket deploys AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 6 satellite

Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

AST plans to lift off 45-60 satellites by the end of 2026 to deliver direct text, voice, and 5G data services

An Indian LVM3 rocket successfully launched AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird 6 satellite on December 23.

This major launch of the cutting-edge direct-to-direct satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO).

The rocket, operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center at 10:25 pm Eastern, launching the satellite around 15 minutes later.

ISRO chairman V. Narayanan stated the mission brought India’s total to 434 satellites launched for 34 countries, and described BlueBird 6—at about 6,100 kilograms, as the heaviest satellite launched in the history of India.

AST founder and CEO Abel Avellan confirmed the company had taken complete control of the spacecraft and reported nominal telemetry.

Once launched, BlueBird 6 unfolds a 223-square-meter phased-array antenna, marking it nearly 3.5 times larger as compared to the AST’s earlier BlueBird satellites lifted off last year.

Starting in early 2026, the larger Block 2 BlueBirds will integrate in-house chips enabling 10 gigahertz of processing bandwidth, supporting peak data speeds of up to 120 Mbps.

AST plans to lift off 45-60 satellites by the end of 2026 to deliver direct text, voice, and 5G data services to standard mobile phones.

Several more launches are expected on Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, alongside SpaceX, in the near future, with increasing competitors among rivals, including Starlink 

