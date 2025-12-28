Google experiments portrait mode setting for Phone App calls

Google brought a short-lived setting to keep calls in portrait mode following complaints of the new landscape calling screen.
Beta users initially spotted a toggle labeled “Keep portrait mode on calls,” which is particularly designed to prevent accidental screen rotation during phone calls.
To reach the option, launch Settings > Display options within a new “Controls” section and was meant to assist users who discovered the automatic landscape switch distracting, particularly those who keep the system auto-rotate enabled while moving.
The landscape calling interface uses a two-column layout that shows contact details such as the caller’s name, number, and calling card displayed on the left, while call controls and options are mentioned over the right side.
While a few users welcomed the redesigned layout, others described it as inconvenient during everyday use.
However, Google has since launched the portrait-lock setting.
Now, the option remains unavailable from the beta channel and is not available anymore under Display options.
The feature has been reportedly removed for all testers.
The stable Phone app currently remains on version 201, while the setting appeared in beta variant 202.
Other experimental features, including Expressive Calling, remain accessible in the beta channel.
However, the Alphabet-owned Google’s plans to relaunch the portrait mode toggle remains under wraps.