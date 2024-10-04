New Zealand reclaims world record for largest Haka dance

World

New Zealand shattered France's eight-year record of 4,028 participants, set in 2014

  by Web Desk
  • October 04, 2024
New Zealand has broken the world record for the most people a haka, a traditional dance of the country's Indigenous Maori, which was previously held by France since 2014.

Almost 6,531 people gathered at Eden Park on Sunday to perform Ka Mate, the haka, shattering France’s current record of 4,028 people.

"Haka is an important part of our culture and returning the mana (prestige) of this world record away from the French and back to the land of its origins and ensuring it was performed correctly and with integrity was vital,” Hinewehi Mohi, cultural ambassador for HAKA and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, told New Zealand’s 1News.

The haka, which is a customary dance by Maori, was previously used as a way to welcome visiting tribes or ceremonial greeting for visiting tribes, but it is now performed at significant events, including New Zealand rugby team matches.

Nick Sautner, Eden Park's chief executive, described the moment as truly memorable.

“It’s more than just numbers, it is about honoring our cultural legacy on a global stage,” Sautner said in a statement on Sunday.

Almost 1 million New Zealand people out of 5.2 million population have Maori ancestry.

