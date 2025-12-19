Hailey Bieber celebrates Justin Bieber's big achievement with cryptic post 

Hailey Bieber has given a big shoutout to her husband, Justin Bieber, with a shady statement.
The Baby singer's life partner has shared a screenshot of her life partner's latest milestone, which said he had surpassed 9.5 billion streams on Spotify, especially after the release of his new studio album, Swag.
Notably, the viral photo also read, "It’s his biggest streaming year ever on Spotify."
However, Hailey’s additional note over the image left fans wondering whether she has taken a cryptic dig at an unknown figure.
Meanwhile, many fans believed she had thrown a sharp shade at Justin’s former manager, Scooter Braun, who is currently in headlines due to his rumored relationship with Sydney Sweeney.
It is significant to note that Justin and Scooter parted ways professionally in 2023; since then, the two have been estranged from each other.
Despite feuding for several years, Justin Bieber agreed to pay his former manager $31.5 million in a financial deal earlier this year.
After the settlement, Braun posted on Instagram about Bieber's new music (album Swag), expressing pride and acknowledging he played "no role" in it, indicating the end of their management era.