YouTube restored following brief global outage

YouTube has started to restore now following a brief outage that denied access for thousands of users all across the globe on Friday.
As per Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the video-streaming giant went down for more than 10,000 users; however, the app now shows 200 outage reports from users as of 9:00 a.m. ET.
A 502 bug appeared that typically occurs there's a problem with the servers, and users reported the US, Spain, Japan and more were affected.
Users trying to access the app received a message that read, "Please try again in 30 seconds."
Reports peaked in the UK dropped to nearly 70 from over 3,000, while Canada also reported quick restoration of the service, according to Downdetector.
Notably, YouTube did not officially addressed the outage.
There’s a possibility the problem is related to Google’s servers. Some outages have been reported on Google’s side as well, but they are far fewer than the reports for YouTube